The Eastern Cape is SA’s land of hunger

Jobless people in the country’s most impoverished province join the growing social grant queues before dawn on empty stomachs, having run out of food for the month.

In Mthatha, scores of people wait near the post office in a long queue on Durham Street, which is closed to motorists but open to social grant beneficiaries and the public. Others sit on the pavement looking tired while those who arrived late and have no ticket lean against a wall.

The devastating effect of Covid-19 has caused suffering for many newly jobless people around the country. Those in the Eastern Cape, the most impoverished province in SA and the epicentre of the virus for some time during lockdown levels one and two, have been left with scars on their hearts and minds. According to the latest reports, the number of people infected in the province is again increasing daily. Many lives have already been lost.

On October 15, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the R350 social relief of distress grant would be extended for three more months. To receive the funds, a person must get an SMS from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) inviting them to “collect the money” for which they applied.

Lukho Phantshwa, 23, from Kroza in Mvezo village, the birthplace of former president Nelson Mandela, is desperate to find any kind of job. When he received the grant for the first time in June, he did not sleep the night before.

“I’m starving and have no brother or sister to support me. In winter, I would go to bed at about 9pm or 10pm, because I knew that by 12am I should be up and get ready to leave my place [in Chris Hani township] 30 minutes later. I had no choice but to walk in the cold from home to town to get to that very long line.

“To make sure that I get money, I would arrive there at 1.30am, tired and hungry, waiting for the post office to open its doors at 8am.

“The grant makes a difference because I manage to send some cash to my mother and buy my nephew school shoes. Though I remain with nothing afterwards, I am happy that I am able to help them,” Phantshwa says while sitting on a brick that marks his place in the queue.

By 5.30am, a large number of people form a zigzagging queue that runs from the Botha Sigcau government building to the post office on Sutherland Road. Those there since before dawn place stones, cardboard or plastic bottles on the street to reserve spots for friends, relatives or themselves. When someone leaves, those in the queue near them shift the objects until the person gets back.