South Africa

Angelo Agrizzi still receiving treatment in hospital, court hears

26 November 2020 - 14:09 By TimesLIVE
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi remains in hospital.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi remains in hospital.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Businessman Angelo Agrizzi is still too ill to attend trial in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court, where he faces charges related to the Bosasa R1.8bn fraud and corruption case.

Agrizzi was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on October 15.

Three of the four accused were at court: former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti; ex-correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham; and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.

Agrizzi was absent, with his lawyer advising that his failure to appear in court is as a result of him still being in hospital.

Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, said as a result, “a warrant of arrest was issued against Agrizzi. However, it will not be enforced until the next court appearance.”

The case was on Thursday postponed to February 18 to allow the defence more time to study the docket.

The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8bn between August 2004 and 2007. Contracts included the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Agrizzi lifts lid on Gavin Watson's Italian getaway in 'Inside the Belly of the Beast'

In 2009, Gavin got wind from one of his contacts in government that the SIU report was resurfacing and, on the spur of the moment, he insisted that ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Bail means shackle untied, guards go as Agrizzi's condition improves slightly

Being granted bail on Friday means that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's leg will no longer be shackled to his ICU bed at the hospital, allowing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Angelo Agrizzi's Italy property title deeds handed to state as he secures release on bail

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi succeeded in his application to be released on bail on Friday after the high court in Johannesburg upheld his appeal.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X