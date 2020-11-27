South Africa

Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement in delinquency case

27 November 2020 - 19:50 By TimesLIVE
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni. File photo
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Friday that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni had paid R118,291.94 — some of it in cash — for legal fees in its delinquent director case against her.

In a statement, Outa said Myeni has paid the legal costs in its case — alongside the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) — for her failed applications aimed at blocking the delinquent director ruling.

In May, Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life, with the court ordering that she pay legal costs.

Dudu Myeni 'failed abysmally', declared delinquent director for life

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said on Wednesday.
News
6 months ago

According to Outa, Myeni made the payments this week, but only after a warrant was obtained a week earlier and the sheriff of the court “moved to seize goods from Myeni to cover the costs”. Myeni, Outa said, subsequently “promised to pay”.

“This week, two payments totalling R118,291.94 were made to the Outa-SAAPA lawyers. At least one payment was in cash, in R200 notes,” the statement read.

In a subsequent tweet, the organisation said that the cash payment totalled “R57k, in R200 notes”.

TimesLIVE has reached out to Myeni for comment. This story will be updated.

