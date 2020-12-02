Eastern Cape tops excess deaths log as Covid-19 infections surge in province

Fresh evidence of the Eastern Cape's Covid-19 surge arrived on Wednesday in the Medical Research Council's weekly report on excess deaths.

The Eastern Cape is now the province with the most excess deaths since May 6, when the local outbreak of the global pandemic started to have a noticeable affect on mortality.

By November 24 it had chalked up 13,602 excess deaths. These are deaths which exceed the number predicted based on statistics from 2018 and 2019.

Gauteng had 12,730 excess deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 7,795 and the Western Cape 6,662.

Excess deaths peaked in mid-July, about the same time the number of active Covid-19 infections nationally reached a record 173,590.