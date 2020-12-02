Force the state to comply with R37.8bn wage deal, unions urge labour appeal court

Public sector unions asked the labour appeal court on Wednesday to force the government to implement the last year of its three-year salary increase agreement between the parties, amounting to R37.8bn.

The deal was signed at the bargaining council in 2017.

The government complied with the first two years of the agreement but not the third year, which began in April 2020.

When the unions approached the court to force compliance, the minister of finance launched a counter-application before the labour appeal courtt, which sat as a court of first instance on Wednesday. The minister sought an order declaring the third year of the agreement invalid.

The finance minister relies, among others, on section 79 of the public service regulations which state that on matters with fiscal implications, the National Treasury must provide a written commitment to provide additional funds.