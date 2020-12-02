Major holiday events banned in KZN amid fears of Covid-19 spike

The KwaZulu-Natal government has discouraged the hosting of major events in the province due to the threat and risks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Wednesday, after a provincial executive council held the day before.

“The provincial executive council considered various requests from event organisers in relation to hosting major events that are associated with the festive season,” premier Sihle Zikalala said in a statement.

“The executive council assessed the requests against the Covid-19 situation in the province and the country and on advice by medical and scientific practitioners resolved not to encourage the hosting of major events in the province.”