Major holiday events banned in KZN amid fears of Covid-19 spike
'KZN is edging closer towards the Covid-19 second wave cliff, according to the latest figures,' says premier Sihle Zikalala
The KwaZulu-Natal government has discouraged the hosting of major events in the province due to the threat and risks of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was announced on Wednesday, after a provincial executive council held the day before.
“The provincial executive council considered various requests from event organisers in relation to hosting major events that are associated with the festive season,” premier Sihle Zikalala said in a statement.
“The executive council assessed the requests against the Covid-19 situation in the province and the country and on advice by medical and scientific practitioners resolved not to encourage the hosting of major events in the province.”
While the Eastern Cape accounted for 1,217 of the 2,302 new Covid-19 infections confirmed across the country between Sunday and Monday, the KZN provincial government is not taking chances — but said holidaymakers were still welcome in the province.
“People are encouraged to visit and enjoy the province of KwaZulu-Natal. They can hold small family activities without compromising the disaster management regulations,” said Zikalala.
The premier raised concern about evidence of a second wave of infections, which is becoming real in other provinces.
“KZN is edging closer towards the Covid-19 second wave cliff, according to the latest figures. The government understands the social and economic affect of not hosting major events at popular locations during the festive season.
“However, it is the view of the government that the lives of our citizens matter and need to be protected,” he explained.
Zikalala said the provincial major events subcommittee of the PEC will communicate with all major events organisers and stakeholders on this decision.
Meanwhile, 7,051 workers on contract to help strengthen the fight against Covid-19 will have their contracts renewed.
“The retention of these staff members for a further six months to work on Covid-19 sites is a major boost to the province’s Covid-19 resurgence plans, and will ensure that the province is equal to the task in the event that the country is hit by a second wave of this deadly virus,” he said.
The contracts have been extended until the end of March.
