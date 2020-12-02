South Africa

Major holiday events banned in KZN amid fears of Covid-19 spike

'KZN is edging closer towards the Covid-19 second wave cliff, according to the latest figures,' says premier Sihle Zikalala

02 December 2020 - 18:13
Major tourism destination KZN has decided to ban big events during the year-end holidays but says tourists are still welcome.
Major tourism destination KZN has decided to ban big events during the year-end holidays but says tourists are still welcome.
Image: 123RF / maridav

The KwaZulu-Natal government has discouraged the hosting of major events in the province due to the threat and risks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Wednesday, after a provincial executive council held the day before.

“The provincial executive council considered various requests from event organisers in relation to hosting major events that are associated with the festive season,” premier Sihle Zikalala said in a statement.

“The executive council assessed the requests against the Covid-19 situation in the province and the country and on advice by medical and scientific practitioners resolved not to encourage the hosting of major events in the province.”

Eastern Cape tops excess deaths log as Covid-19 infections surge in province

Fresh evidence of the Eastern Cape's Covid-19 surge arrived on Wednesday in the Medical Research Council's weekly report on excess deaths.
News
3 hours ago

While the Eastern Cape accounted for 1,217 of the 2,302 new Covid-19 infections confirmed across the country between Sunday and Monday, the KZN provincial government is not taking chances — but said holidaymakers were still welcome in the province.

“People are encouraged to visit and enjoy the province of KwaZulu-Natal. They can hold small family activities without compromising the disaster management regulations,” said Zikalala.

The premier raised concern about evidence of a second wave of infections, which is becoming real in other provinces.

“KZN is edging closer towards the Covid-19 second wave cliff, according to the latest figures. The government understands the social and economic affect of not hosting major events at popular locations during the festive season.

“However, it is the view of the government that the lives of our citizens matter and need to be protected,” he explained.

Zikalala said the provincial major events subcommittee of the PEC will communicate with all major events organisers and stakeholders on this decision.

Meanwhile, 7,051 workers on contract to help strengthen the fight against Covid-19 will have their contracts renewed.

“The retention of these staff members for a further six months to work on Covid-19 sites  is a major boost to the province’s Covid-19 resurgence plans, and will ensure that the province is equal to the task in the event that the country is hit by a second wave of this deadly virus,” he said.

The contracts have been extended until the end of March.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Western Cape to welcome visitors, but will clamp down on Covid-19 violators

The province is facing its biggest balancing act to date: reviving the economy over the festive season while holding back a wave of Covid-19 ...
News
3 hours ago

Covid stalks the Sunshine Coast

Popular holiday towns in the Sarah Baartman district, in the Eastern Cape, are buckling under the strain of Covid-19 as death numbers spike, health ...
News
9 hours ago

Passengers high and dry as Covid-19 keeps festive season cruises at bay

A peak season 14-night cruise on the MSC Orchestra, scheduled to leave Durban on December 26 heading to Port Louis, Mauritius, is the latest MSC ...
News
1 day ago

Ready, set, party for matrics at Rage festival, and Covid be damned

This year’s pilgrimage has all the makings of a superspreader event, but youngsters are unfazed
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa
  5. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X