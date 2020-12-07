COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.4 million
More than 66.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,531,875 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
December 07 2020 - 09:20
In Kenya, Covid-19's rural spread strains creaky healthcare
The recent deaths from Covid-19 in Kenya of a refugee, a member of parliament and a retired civil servant all happened for the same reason: emergency help was hours away.
Nearly three quarters of Kenya's intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in the two largest cities, Nairobi and Mombasa.
Yet the new coronavirus is spreading into rural areas where the public health system is creaking and scarce ICU units are full and turning patients away, medics round the nation told Reuters.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 08:16
South Korea's Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 615 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have led to 8,311 confirmed patients in quarantine, the most ever.
Moon ordered the government to mobilize every available resource to track infections, and to expand testing by deploying the military and more people from the public service, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 08:12
As UK prepares to roll out Covid-19 vaccines, scepticism remains
A sizeable minority of people believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccines, some experts have warned, just as countries prepare to launch mass inoculations to get the pandemic under control.
Britain begins its vaccine programme this week and others are likely to follow soon, so governments are seeking to reassure people of vaccines' safety and efficacy in order to get a critical mass to take them.
In the US, President-elect Joe Biden said he would have a coronavirus vaccine publicly to demonstrate its safety, and referred to people losing faith in the vaccine's ability to work.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 07:10
Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19, latest in Trump's inner circle
President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump said on Sunday, prompting one state legislature to close for a week after Giuliani visited to try to persuade lawmakers to help reverse Trump's election defeat.
The 76-year-old former New York mayor is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.
"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump said, using a term for Covid-19 that has drawn backlash.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 07:00
Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages
President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the US.
Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said, placing the Latino former congressman in a critical role battling the pandemic.
The former vice-president is also expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 06:50
India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.
Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.
But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, inspite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 06:39
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,332
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,332 to 1,183,655, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 147 to 18,919, the tally showed.
—Reuters
December 07 2020 - 06:00
Surveys may shed new light on extent of SA’s Covid epidemic
SARS-CoV-2 antibody surveys can be used to more accurately estimate how many people in the country have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19. A few such surveys are under way in SA.
In Gauteng, a survey which started three weeks ago and is to be completed by the end of the month, has gathered data from just under 3,000 people. In total the survey aims to test 14,000 people from 7,000 households.
A survey is also under way on people with diabetes in the Western Cape. And a survey of donated blood, announced in July by the SA National Blood Service and the Western Cape Blood Service, is expected to start soon.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 26 735 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4 116 new cases. We report 139 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 22 206. Click the link for full report https://t.co/Fwp3ns10RU pic.twitter.com/b8psSR7BY5— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 6, 2020