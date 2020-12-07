COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.4 million

December 07 2020 - 09:20

In Kenya, Covid-19's rural spread strains creaky healthcare

The recent deaths from Covid-19 in Kenya of a refugee, a member of parliament and a retired civil servant all happened for the same reason: emergency help was hours away.

Nearly three quarters of Kenya's intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in the two largest cities, Nairobi and Mombasa.

Yet the new coronavirus is spreading into rural areas where the public health system is creaking and scarce ICU units are full and turning patients away, medics round the nation told Reuters.

—Reuters