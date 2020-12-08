COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements for more travellers
December 08 2020 - 08:09
Trump to order priority access to US Covid-19 vaccines for Americans
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for Covid-19 vaccines procured by the US government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday.
The Trump administration is confident it will have enough vaccine to inoculate everyone who wants a vaccine by the end of the second quarter of 2021, one official said, disputing a New York Times story that the government declined when Pfizer Inc offered in late summer to sell more vaccine doses to the United States.
Trump, who has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, is eager to take credit for the speedy development and distribution of a vaccine.
One official said the executive order would lead to the formulation of guidelines for US government agencies to help other countries procure the vaccine once demand in the United States was met.
It was unclear why an executive order was needed to ensure that the vaccines would be distributed domestically first, though the order appeared to be designed in part to underscore Trump's "America First" philosophy ahead of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Reuters
December 08 2020 - 08:03
Agents raid US coronavirus data scientist's home, confiscate hardware
US law enforcement agents on Monday raided the home of a top data scientist who helped build Florida state's online Covid-19 dashboard and alleged she was fired from her government job because she refused to manipulate data.
The home of Rebekah Jones in Tallahassee, Florida, was raided by agents executing a search warrant on suspicion that Jones hacked into a state Department of Health communications system, said Rick Swearingen, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Swearingen said agents "seized several devices that will be forensically analyzed." Jones, in a Twitter post, said her phone "and all my hardware and tech" were confiscated.
An unauthorised text message was sent through the system last month to nearly 1,800 department employees, encouraging them to "speak up before another 17,000 people are dead," according to a report last month by the Tampa Bay Times, which obtained the message.
Swearingen said an investigation began last month after the state's Department of Health filed a complaint saying it had been hacked.
Reuters
December 08 2020 - 07:27
Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements for more travellers
Australia's western state began on Tuesday to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign the country is returning to some kind of normalcy.
Passengers on a Qantas flight arrived in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, from Sydney to emotional scenes of families reuniting after months of separation.
The move comes as Australia's two most populous states have seen little to no new cases in recent weeks, and underscores Australia's success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed over 1.5 million people worldwide.
"We're so happy," Tithi Kulkarni told reporters in Perth as she hugged her boyfriend Ruchira Jayasena who had been in Sydney for the last six months. "So happy to have him back."
People entering Western Australia from Victoria and NSW will no longer be required to observe a quarantine in a hotel for two weeks, state Premier Mark McGowan said.
Reuters