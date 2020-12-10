POLL | What can be done to avoid more superspreader events during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The Rage Festival continues to draw public reaction as 1,300 teens from Gauteng were urged to quarantine on Tuesday after attending the event, which has been identified as a Covid-19 “superspreader” by the health ministry.

One of the attendees, Laura, not her real name, told TimesLIVE that she knew that attending the event could be risky, but she went ahead because it hadn't been outlawed by the government.

The teenager, who is self-isolating in her bedroom, said about 30 of her friends had also tested positive for Covid-19.

“Most of my friends — at least 30 people — have tested positive, too. We’re all stuck in our bedrooms for 10 days,” she said.