From 'smuggling' bae to partying without masks: 5 times South Africans defied lockdown regulations

SA has been at various stages of lockdown since March 27, a measure taken by the government to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. Most economic activities were halted, only allowing businesses deemed as essential to operate.

Among the regulations initially put in place was the closure of borders to international travellers and travelling between provinces. Restaurants and nightclubs, among other establishments, were also closed during level five.

While many adhered to the regulations, some made headlines for violating them and getting fined in the process.

Here are five times South Africans violated regulations during the various stages of lockdown:

Remember that man who got arrested for smuggling his lover out of Gauteng?

Less than a month into hard lockdown, a man was arrested for attempting to smuggle his girlfriend out of Gauteng to Mpumalanga. Police had been conducting roadblocks when they asked the man to open his car boot and found the woman inside. She was also arrested for consenting to being “smuggled”.