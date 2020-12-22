Bomb scare halts murder case against Mark Lifman and 'Donkie' Booysen

Three prominent Cape Town underworld figures appeared in court on Tuesday charged in connection with the murder of “steroid king” Brian Wainstein.

Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and alleged 27s gang leader William “Red” Stevens are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

Their bail application was halted by a telephoned bomb scare at Cape Town magistrate's court. The building was evacuated shortly after 10am.

The state was expected to agree to release the three men on bail of R100,000 each, but their lawyers were preparing arguments for why this figure should be reduced.

Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia home in August 2017 while asleep next to his partner and two-year-old child.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein — who was of Irish descent — was challenging his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for running a huge steroid racket.