'Exponential increase in deaths' says Medical Research Council as second Covid wave washes over SA

More than 3,000 excess deaths were recorded in the past week, the SA Medical Research Council has revealed in its latest statistical release.

This, the medical body said, was a reflection of the “impact of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic”.

“The weekly number of deaths of people aged one year and older has increased in the week of December 9-15, reflecting the impact of a second wave of the pandemic,” the SAMRC said.

“There were 12,014 deaths from all causes in the most recent week. The weekly number of deaths from natural causes increased in the week of December 9-15.

“In the past week, there were 3,085 excess natural deaths of people of 1+ years, a jump from the 2,397 estimated for the previous week and the 1,114 for the week before that (indicating an exponential increase in deaths).”