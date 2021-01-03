'The second wave is overwhelming hospitals': Covid-19 bungling flagged

As SA experiences harrowing death and infection rates, health experts have slated the government's readiness for the second wave of Covid-19.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) said the country is less prepared than it was for the first wave. It said little effort has been made to boost staff complements at hospitals after large numbers of health-care workers succumbed to the coronavirus.

The Sunday Times has also learnt that despite being informed in September that an audit of 160 hospitals found that most required urgent upgrades to patient oxygen-supply systems, the government has done little to fix the problems.

With infections skyrocketing, experts say a quick vaccine rollout is SA's final defence. But this has been botched too, they say.