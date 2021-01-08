PODCAST | Steven Harvey: the most heinous of betrayals

In September 1999, disabled man Steven Harvey was found brutally stabbed to death in his home. His wife, Lynn, had been watching television just metres away and found her husband of 13 years in a pool of blood.

With items having been stolen from the house, the assumption that this was a robbery gone wrong may have persisted if it were not for a telephone call police received in the wake of the man’s death and some very odd behaviour from his widow.

In episode 46 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this shocking betrayal of marriage and motherhood and discuss the validity and basis of the so-called "battered woman defence" as it relates to this case.

