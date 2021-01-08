South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Steven Harvey: the most heinous of betrayals

08 January 2021 - 13:01 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Steven Harvey was found stabbed to death near where his wife had been watching TV. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

In September 1999, disabled man Steven Harvey was found brutally stabbed to death in his home. His wife, Lynn, had been watching television just metres away and found her husband of 13 years in a pool of blood.

With items having been stolen from the house, the assumption that this was a robbery gone wrong may have persisted if it were not for a telephone call police received in the wake of the man’s death and some very odd behaviour from his widow.

In episode 46 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this shocking betrayal of marriage and motherhood and discuss the validity and basis of the so-called "battered woman defence" as it relates to this case.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

