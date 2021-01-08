South Africa

Six patients die when oxygen supply interrupted at Durban hospital

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 January 2021 - 11:18
The Lenmed Group has launched an investigation after six patients died when their oxygen supply was interrupted at Shifa Private Hospital in Durban. Stock photo.
The Lenmed Group has launched an investigation after six patients died when their oxygen supply was interrupted at Shifa Private Hospital in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ paza

Six patients died when their oxygen supply was interrupted at Shifa Private Hospital in Durban on Saturday.

Lenmed Group spokesperson Michelle Naidoo said the incident occurred at the hospital during the early hours of the morning.

“At the time, 77 patients were admitted in the hospital. The hospital staff responded immediately and attended to all patients who were receiving supplemental oxygen and ventilation and who were affected by the disruption.

“Treating physicians were notified by the hospital and arrived to render assistance. During the process, all patients in need of resuscitation received the requisite attention. Regrettably, six patients died,” she said.

The Lenmed Group has launched an urgent investigation.

“Lenmed has also been in contact with the supplier of the oxygen equipment and infrastructure to determine the exact cause of the interruption,” Naidoo said.

Lenmed Group CEO Amil Devchand offered condolences to the families of the six patients.

“We have made all our resources available to support them during this painful period. I would like to assure all patients and their families that measures have been instituted in the interim, to prevent a reoccurrence of such an incident,” he said.

He said the Lenmed Group was maintaining all requisite staffing and support levels across all its facilities that are responsive to the current extreme high demand for health care during the Covid-19 second wave.

“It is the unfortunate reality that we are operating in unprecedented and extremely difficult times. The scale and impact of the second wave of Covid-19 infections is significant,” said Devchand.

“I would like to thank our front-line staff, the doctors, nurses and other specialists for their continued dedication to the wellbeing and comfort of our patients. We will continue to provide them with the support they require to make their work endurable.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Western Cape imports oxygen as second wave of Covid-19 heads for peak

The Western Cape has begun importing oxygen from outside the province to help deal with the peak of its Covid-19 epidemic, provincial head of health ...
News
2 days ago

'The situation is dire and people are dying': Fana Mokoena voices concerns over Covid-19 surge in KZN

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has voiced concern over the shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in KwaZulu-Natal.
Politics
1 day ago

KZN politician heeds the call to help hospitals short of doctors and nurses

DA spokesperson for health in KZN Dr Rishigen Viranna has volunteered to roll up his sleeves and assist overwhelmed public hospitals.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council ... South Africa
  5. Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with 'diamond-studded' casket and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X