Six patients die when oxygen supply interrupted at Durban hospital

The Lenmed Group has launched an urgent investigation.

“Lenmed has also been in contact with the supplier of the oxygen equipment and infrastructure to determine the exact cause of the interruption,” Naidoo said.

Lenmed Group CEO Amil Devchand offered condolences to the families of the six patients.

“We have made all our resources available to support them during this painful period. I would like to assure all patients and their families that measures have been instituted in the interim, to prevent a reoccurrence of such an incident,” he said.

He said the Lenmed Group was maintaining all requisite staffing and support levels across all its facilities that are responsive to the current extreme high demand for health care during the Covid-19 second wave.

“It is the unfortunate reality that we are operating in unprecedented and extremely difficult times. The scale and impact of the second wave of Covid-19 infections is significant,” said Devchand.

“I would like to thank our front-line staff, the doctors, nurses and other specialists for their continued dedication to the wellbeing and comfort of our patients. We will continue to provide them with the support they require to make their work endurable.”

