South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri declares 2021 a year of miracles and 'unlocking' millions

11 January 2021 - 10:42
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary during a previous court appearance. File image.
Image: THULANI MBELE

Malawian fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has hinted at an extension of his church’s “spiritual territories”, including declarations that millions will be “unlocked” for some of his followers after he prayed for them and declared 2021 to be “a year of miracles”. 

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader held the church’s first service of the year late on Sunday. It was broadcast across many social media platforms and streamed via ECG’s YouTube channel. 

The “Grand Entrance Sunday” service saw the self-proclaimed prophet “unlocking millions” for one congregant and preaching about healing. However, he made no mention of the global Covid-19 pandemic which affects his believers in different ways.

“God said to me he wants to extend our spiritual territories. We are in a year of miracles.”

Bushiri told his followers: “When God is doing something for a person, he does not do it because you have faith, or many prayers. He does it because you are under the jurisdictions of the anointing.”

Bushiri promises 'year of miracles' as extradition hearing is set for March

A formal extradition hearing for Malawian fugitives Shephard and Mary Bushiri has been set for March.
News
4 days ago

Prophesying for a woman who said she is based in Rwanda, Bushiri said he saw millions being “unlocked” for her in June.

“You are bound to become a multimillionaire. There is a piece of land. On this land I am seeing minerals, I am seeing hundreds of millions. There is a person who is going to do a transaction, but there is a spirit of delay trying to block this transaction from happening, and God said we must break this delay,” he said. 

The woman, who interjected with “Yes Papa, yes Major One”, confirmed she owns land which she had tried to sell, but said there were problems with the sale. She said proceeds from the sale would be used to build an ECG church in Rwanda. 

“I dedicate the land to build an ECG church here, Papa. I wanted to sell it to get the money to use it for that purpose and I trusted a person, but the person took the papers and put his name on the papers. He did not pay me,” said the woman.

Bushiri told her she would be be connected to the mining industry and that he was seeing an investor and a big transaction. He assured her, “This project will pass through,” to which the woman answered: “I receive.”

Shepherd Bushiri: How he built a following, and drew a slew of lawsuits

Shepherd Bushiri blew into SA by releasing a video purporting to show him walking on air, then luring congregants to his Pretoria church with claims ...
News
1 month ago

He told his followers he was commanding the spirit of delay to move out of them. He attributed their unanswered prayer to a “bad spirit”.

Bushiri said he was well known all over the world because his anointing was across borders. He said those who tuned in, wherever they are, would receive his anointing if they submit to him.

“I am saying tonight you will receive anointing without borders. You will be shocked how you will make international trips. I am speaking to those who believe. Somebody say, ‘I receive anointing without measures.’ Say, ‘Finances will not limit me.’”

He told those who viewed him online: “If you want prayer, if you want a word of prophecy, smile through your mask.”

Bushiri's extradition hearing and that of his wife Mary from Malawi to SA has been set for March. The couple were released on R200,000 bail each in a fraud, theft and money laundering case.

