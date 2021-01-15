'People are sick. Our children must stay at home': Parents and pupils react to delayed opening of schools

Parents and pupils have voiced their concerns about the basic education department’s decision to delay the reopening of schools due to the spread of Covid-19 infections across SA.

Matric pupils who haven’t started their final year said this would put more pressure on them when schools do reopen.

Deputy basic education minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule announced on Friday that the reopening of schools would be pushed back by two weeks.

“Given the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks, occasioned by increased Covid-19 infections which have led to the second wave, the council of education ministers (CEM) in conjunction with the national coronavirus command council and cabinet have taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools by two weeks. This includes private schools that have already reopened,” she said.

“Who will look after my child because I no longer have leave days?” asked Khumbudzo Mahwasane, mother of a grade R pupil who was supposed to go back to school on January 25.