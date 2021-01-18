Court dismisses pension fund's R760m claim against SABC

The Gauteng high court last week dismissed an application by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) against the SABC in a matter involving about R760m.

The long-standing matter, which commenced in March 2004, was based on an alleged breach of a lease agreement by the SABC and the premature vacating of the Bophuthatswana Recording Studios, which resulted in a loss of rental income for the GEPF.

The GEPF wanted the SABC to be held liable and pay about R760m in outstanding rental, as a consequence of occupying and using the studio complex.

The high court dismissed the application, with costs.

The GEPF, in its application, said the move had left it with a loss of rental income, and asked that the court order the SABC to be held liable for the outstanding rental.