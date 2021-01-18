Gauteng hospitals overrun as Covid-19 cases skyrocket
Wards congested due to patients needing care for longer
18 January 2021 - 10:54
Gauteng’s major hospitals have come under strain as the number of Covid-19 patients who need care continues to rise.
Though the number of infections appeared to decline marginally nationally, the figures have continued to fluctuate, and admissions at some Gauteng hospitals are increasing.
Hospitals are reporting they are seeing low discharge rates, with many patients arriving with severe symptoms that require critical care.
Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria was under pressure two weeks ago, running out of space to accommodate patients. Sowetan found dozens of patients accommodated in tents and outside the hospital. Most of them, lying on beds or sitting in wheelchairs, were oxygenated.
For the full story, head to SowetanLIVE.