Gauteng hospitals overrun as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

Hospitals are reporting they are seeing low discharge rates, with many patients arriving with severe symptoms that require critical care.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria was under pressure two weeks ago, running out of space to accommodate patients. Sowetan found dozens of patients accommodated in tents and outside the hospital. Most of them, lying on beds or sitting in wheelchairs, were oxygenated.

