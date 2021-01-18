South Africa

Gauteng hospitals overrun as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

Wards congested due to patients needing care for longer

18 January 2021 - 10:54 By Isaac Mahlangu and Penwell Dlamini
Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria was not as busy as last week, with the Covid-19 treatment tents relatively empty.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Gauteng’s major hospitals have come under strain as the number of Covid-19 patients who need care continues to rise.

Though the number of infections appeared to decline marginally nationally, the figures have continued to fluctuate, and admissions at some Gauteng hospitals are increasing.

Hospitals are reporting they are seeing low discharge rates, with many patients arriving with severe symptoms that require critical care.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria was under pressure two weeks ago, running out of space to accommodate patients. Sowetan found dozens of patients accommodated in tents and outside the hospital. Most of them, lying on beds or sitting in wheelchairs, were oxygenated.

