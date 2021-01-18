Inquest into Dr Neil Aggett's death resumes

The inquest into the death of Dr Neil Aggett — the first white person to die in police custody under the apartheid regime — is set to continue on Monday.

The hearings, which had previously been held at the high court in Johannesburg, were to continue virtually amid the growing number of coronavirus infections.

Aggett, a medical doctor, was working at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital while campaigning for black workers' rights through the trade union movement. He was one of many anti-apartheid activists arrested and detained without charge in a security branch operation at the end of 1981. He died in February 1982.

Aggett was found hanging in his cell and an earlier inquest ruled his death a suicide.

Evidence presented before this fresh inquest, however, has suggested that he could have been coerced to suicide through torture, or even murdered by state security police.

In a statement released by law firm Webber Wentzel, which is acting pro bono for the Aggett family, it was revealed on Monday that a unilateral decision was taken by the minister of justice and constitutional development, Ronald Lamola, directing that an inquest into the death in custody of another activist, Ernest Moabi Dipale, be joined to the already part-heard Aggett inquest.