Medscheme to review report on racial discrimination against black practitioners

Medscheme on Tuesday rejected claims it practised any form of racial profiling when assisting or auditing health-care claims.

The largest medical health risk management services provider was responding to the release of an interim report by a panel convened by the Council for Medical Schemes to investigate allegations made by a number of health-care professionals that they were being treated unfairly by medical aid schemes based on race and ethnicity.

The report, released on Tuesday, found that between 2012 and 2019, black practitioners were more likely to be found to have committed fraud, waste and abuse than their white counterparts by Discovery, Medscheme and the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems).

The panel said after considering all the evidence and responses, it found there was unfair racial discrimination against some black practitioners by the three medical schemes.

However, the panel said it did not find evidence of explicit racial bias in the algorithms and methods the administrators and schemes used to identify fraud, waste and abuse.