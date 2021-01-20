Matric marking 'ahead of schedule', to be finished this week

With more than 90% of matric exam marking centres having finished their work ahead of schedule, the basic education department says it is now capturing the marks and preparing for the standardisation process.

This was according to basic education director-general Hubert Mweli on Wednesday, as he provided an update on the marking process for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam scripts - and what happens from now.

As marking is expected to be completely wrapped up this week, the DG said he had already visited all marking centres to check on Covid-19 compliance.

“We are marking scripts of over a million candidates. I need to qualify [that] it wouldn't mean that [there were] over a million candidates; each one would have written all papers for the six subjects. Some of them would have written for fewer subjects. But the volumes were much bigger than we handled before. We had to start preparing for this from March/April, and I think it has shown that our preparations has paid a lot of dividends.

“Given that you had to handle this assignment within the context of Covid-19, in the visits that I have had to the 177 marking centres, the observation made by centre managers, chief markers [and] internal moderators were that this was the most demanding task - and some of them have been doing this work for the past 10 years,” Mweli said.