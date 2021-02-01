Urgent call for legislation to protect doctors treating Covid-19 patients

SA doctors feel vulnerable to the risk of prosecution if they have to make life-and-death decisions in the face of limited resources during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents 30,000 health-care professionals in South Africa.

The body urged the government on Monday to introduce Covid-19 disaster legislation to protect health-care professionals from legal challenges relating to clinical resourcing decisions they might have to make.

MPS said many health-care professionals were "concerned about having to make extremely difficult decisions on how limited resources are allocated and feel vulnerable to the risk of prosecution for unlawful killing".

MPS's Dr Graham Howarth said: "Doctors have a range of guidance they can refer to on administering and withdrawing treatment, whether it be from the HPCSA [Health Professions Council of South Africa], their employing hospital, specialty society or a local ethics committee.