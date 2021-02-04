South Africa

Suspect behind Witbank old age home murder hands himself over to cops

04 February 2021 - 22:11
A man has handed himself over to the police after the brutal murder of an elderly woman at a Witbank old age home.
A man has handed himself over to the police after the brutal murder of an elderly woman at a Witbank old age home.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A suspect has turned himself in to police in connection with the brutal murder of an elderly woman at an old age home in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.

The man had reportedly handed himself over to Mondeor police in the south of Johannesburg but was transferred to Witbank where he is due to appear in the Witbank magistrate’s court on Friday.

Elderly woman brutally murdered at Mpumalanga old age home

Mpumalanga police were on Monday probing the brutal killing of an elderly woman at an old age home in eMalahleni.
News
3 days ago

Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man turned himself in after police launched a manhunt for him following the murder of the elderly woman on Sunday.

She was stabbed multiple times and was believed to have been held hostage before her murder. She was also robbed of some of her belongings.

“The investigation revealed that her vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, and her  belongings were stolen during the incident and fortunately the vehicle became a positive catalyst for the investigation as it was later recovered after being abandoned in Krugersdorp on Monday,” said Hlathi.

After finding the car, the investigators assumed the suspect was in Gauteng, said Hlathi. “This prompted them to intensify their search and while busy following up on positive leads on his whereabouts, their counterparts at Mondeor station informed them that the suspect had handed himself over,” he added.

Police did not say whether the suspect was known to the deceased or what the motive for the murder could have been.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman, 80, murdered at Limpopo retirement centre

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt after the murder of an 80-year-old woman at the Karool retirement village in Polokwane.
News
4 months ago

Final suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

Eastern Cape police have arrested the final suspect for the brutal murders of two elderly people at the Stella Londt Retirement Centre
News
1 year ago

Granny-killer's victims 'too weak to lift a plate of food'

Kershwin Goldstone will spend his adult life in a cell, isolated from society, as punishment for the three lives he took in cold blood.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  3. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  4. Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Steven killed in apparent hit South Africa
  5. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X