Surveys suggest up to half of all South Africans don't want Covid vaccine

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a Covid-19 shot — he doesn't believe it will be safe or effective.

SA's decision on Sunday to suspend plans to roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine, after data showed it may not offer sufficient protection against the country's dominant coronavirus variant, has only added to Sicina's concerns.

“We do not trust these politicians,” he said.

Many South Africans agree. The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, to which Sicina belongs, has advised its 17,000 members to boycott the vaccine.

Two polls, a global one by Ipsos and a national one by SA fintech start-up CompariSure, in January suggested that half of South Africans would refuse the vaccine. A University of Johannesburg (UJ) survey, with the biggest sample size of 10,000, put the number more optimistically at a third.