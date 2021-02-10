Three dead in shoot-out with KZN gang armed to the teeth with guns and muthi

Three armed robbers were killed and one injured during a shoot-out with the police in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday night.

A police officer was shot and injured in the arm and chest.

“These thugs were armed to the teeth and the fact that they had traditional muthi with them made them believe that they were invincible.

“This incident once again highlights the dedication of our police officers in bringing criminals to book. We wish the injured police officer a speedy recovery,” said acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a manhunt was under way for two suspects who fled the scene.

Naicker said officers from the provincial K9 unit were following up on a white Ford Ranger that was involved in a spate of armed robberies in the greater Durban area on Tuesday night.