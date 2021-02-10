WATCH | ‘I hope the vaccine comes now’: Paramedic fears SA isn’t prepared for third Covid-19 wave

Paramedic Clive Moeleso says the only fear he experiences when responding to a suspected Covid-19 case is that he may contract coronavirus and pass it on to his chronically ill mother.

The Saaberie Chishty Society paramedic is seated in the ambulance service boardroom at the society’s Lenasia headquarters.

Moeleso and his partner Michael Makhethe have just returned from a suspected Covid-19 call. The paramedic says a day hasn’t gone by when he or one of his colleagues has not responded to a person under investigation (PUI).

“I’ve lost track, it’s too many. Daily we would receive two or three calls,” Moeleso says when asked to estimate how many suspected Covid-19 calls he’s responded to.

When responding to a suspected Covid-19, the paramedics don full personal protective equipment (PPE) before rushing off to screen PUIs.