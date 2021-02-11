South Africa

EP Rugby bribery bombshell

Shocking allegations aired at bail hearing of five fraud accused

11 February 2021 - 11:32 By Raahil Sain and Kathryn Kimberley
Former deputy president of the EP Rugby Union (EPRU), Bantwini Matika leaving court after being granted bail.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

When a new chair of finance was appointed to the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU), the organisation’s vice-president allegedly tried to bribe him with R100,000 to sign off on two falsified invoices.

The alleged plot failed — and on Wednesday Eldridge “Chico” Februarie, the union’s former club affairs manager John Scheepers and deputy president Bantwini Matika, instead lined up in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

They have all since resigned or been suspended from their positions.

X