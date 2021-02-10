Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud

A 39-year-old information technology (IT) executive at mobile operator Cell C has been arrested for his alleged role in fraud and corruption involving about R130m.

Adriraan Pillay was arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Germiston on Friday after a warrant of arrest was issued. He has been charged with fraud and corruption regarding an alleged tender scam.

He is the second IT professional to be arrested and charged in relation to the case.

It is claimed that the 39-year-old and his co-accused, Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, 44, who were both IT executives, colluded with a director of a contracted entity responsible for IT and network services and falsely inflated invoices, which resulted in an actual loss of more than R130m from 2012 to 2019.