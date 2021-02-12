South Africa

'Fraudulent invoices' land former human settlements clerk in court

12 February 2021 - 17:36
A man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on February 25 2021 on charges of fraud and corruption. Stock photo.
Image: rawpixel/123rf.com

A 47-year-old man who allegedly created fraudulent invoices is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on fraud and corruption charges on February 25.

The man, who recently resigned from the department of human settlements as a senior admin clerk in the financial environment, was served with a subpoena to appear in court on Thursday by the Hawks.

He allegedly created fraudulent invoices involving funds due to homeowners who had settled bond repayments.

“He then replaced the said beneficiaries’ bank accounts with his own, thereby unduly benefiting approximately R80,000 over several transactions,” said Hawks spokesperson  Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

She said the investigation stemmed from findings by the auditor-general on fraudulent transactions between 2014 and 2017 in the Gauteng department of human settlements.

TimesLIVE

