'In science we don't go for the second-best option': Health ombud Makgoba speaks out on AstraZeneca vaccine

SA health ombud and molecular immunologist Professor Malegapuru Makgoba is fiercely opposed to the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in SA, saying that from a scientific and public health point of view it would be irrational.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is not efficacious. It was efficacious against the original, wild virus but it is not against the variant dominant in SA,” he said.

The new variant, known as B1.351 or 501Y.V2, is the current dominant variant in SA.

“Both the government and scientists have made the right decision and done what is scientifically acceptable by pausing the rollout,” he said.

Makgoba said the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine was the only one proven to be efficacious against B1.351 in a clinical study - offering 57% protection. The others have not undergone such clinical trial.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is way below this (at 22%) and significantly below the 50% minimum efficacy threshold required by the FDA. In science we don’t go for the second-best option,” he said.

The Oxford AstraZeneca option provides the least protection — even against the original virus — of all seven of the approved vaccines to date, with Pfizer BioNTech (95%) and Moderna (94.1%) at the top.