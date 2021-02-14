Not all schools are ready to open on Monday, says teacher union Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) says not all of SA's schools are ready to receive pupils on Monday.

Naptosa together with four other teacher unions conducted two surveys in January and February to establish the readiness of schools in SA.

“One of the obvious things is that complete readiness is elusive.

“The unions as a collective have done two surveys, one on January 18 and one on February 9, which show a marked difference,” said Basil Manuel, head of Naptosa.

“It shows much more readiness by the 9th. However there are still large gaps. There are some schools that are distinctly not ready.

“This is quite irritating because we all know what schools need to become health and safety ready in terms of a variety things.

“But when we have provinces, notably the Eastern Cape, which has indicated that it does not have money and that the schools will have to use from their norms and standards allocations or their savings, it makes a mockery of this.