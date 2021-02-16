Flats that cost the government nearly R190m have been illegally occupied

Hundreds of unfinished flats in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 37, near Centurion, which cost the Gauteng provincial government nearly R190m, have been illegally occupied.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, a group of residents — some from as far as Diepsloot and others from Alexandra — started moving furniture into the flats.

Siyabulela Hans, who moved from Olievenhoutbosch Extension 13 and has now occupied an unfinished flat, says he is tired of living in a shack while other accommodation stands empty.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the flats on Tuesday afternoon, it found hundreds of people had moved in. A block with about 30 flats, with no windows, doors or electricity, had been invaded. The illegal occupants used black plastic bags to block the windows and none of the flats had doors.

Hans says he moved in because he has been waiting for government to allocate him a house for years.