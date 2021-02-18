South Africa

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba fired

18 February 2021 - 11:49 By Michael Kimberley
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been given the sack.
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been given the sack.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

Mabuyane announced he had fired Gomba at a news conference on Thursday. This was after she was released on R1,000 bail by the East London magistrate's court earlier this month.

Gomba has been implicated in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption scandal.

Mabuyane said co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would step in to act in the position.

"It is in the best interest for Gomba and the provincial government," Mabuyane said.

Gomba is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender last year and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

When called for comment Gomba said: "Has he even finished speaking yet."

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to face the music over R10m medical scooters

Under siege Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is to appear before the ANC's provincial top six on Monday, when she is expected to be grilled ...
Politics
3 days ago

Premier breaks silence on health MEC's Mandela funeral scandal charges

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is likely to take action against embattled health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who is linked to the Nelson Mandela funeral ...
News
5 days ago

Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  4. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  5. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X