'Leading from the front'- SA praises Ramaphosa for taking Covid-19 vaccine

The province received 13,000 of the 80,000 jabs, all of which will be administered to health-care workers.

On February 1, SA received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. These were found to be less effective in protecting against the dominant 501Y.V2 variant. The jabs will be shared with other African countries via the AU.

Detailing the Covid-19 rollout strategy last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize said he would be among the first to get the life-saving jab and that other leaders had also expressed their willingness to show people that they are safe.

“I’d really love to take the vaccine. That matter is being discussed on how we deal with leaders taking the vaccine.

“I’ve been approached by leaders who said people are not sure whether the vaccines are safe and they have offered to be vaccinated for people to see they are safe,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said more vaccines were expected to arrive in SA. He said he was positive that the rollout will be a smooth process.

Here's what was said on social media about him “leading from the front”: