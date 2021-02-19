PODCAST | The legend of André Stander: lies, greed and dark secrets

In the 1980s, the news-starved South African public became enthralled by the story of a police captain who had undertaken a bank robbing spree in his spare time.

André Stander would become a name synonymous with criminal antics, prison breaks and international manhunts.

As we look back at this case, though, it becomes clear that many important issues were left unaddressed, perhaps even purposefully hidden to maintain the shine of the hottest news story of the time.

In episode 49 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the truth behind Andre Stander and his gang of accomplices.

Listen to the story here: