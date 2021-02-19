South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The legend of André Stander: lies, greed and dark secrets

19 February 2021 - 10:28 By Nicole Engelbrecht
We delve into the truth behind Andre Stander and his gang of accomplices.
We delve into the truth behind Andre Stander and his gang of accomplices.
Image: TimesLIVE

In the 1980s, the news-starved South African public became enthralled by the story of a police captain who had undertaken a bank robbing spree in his spare time.

André Stander would become a name synonymous with criminal antics, prison breaks and international manhunts.

As we look back at this case, though, it becomes clear that many important issues were left unaddressed, perhaps even purposefully hidden to maintain the shine of the hottest news story of the time.

In episode 49 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the truth behind Andre Stander and his gang of accomplices.

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'It was about the thrills,' says Allan Heyl, sole surviving member of the Stander gang of bank robbers

'We had it all, good food, fun and good sex'
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

PODCAST | Targeting the elderly

In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the recent so-called Retirement Home murders and other similar cases.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Murdered by her sister: the slaying of Cisca du Toit

On September 19 1994, the quiet Port Elizabeth suburb of Mount Pleasant was rocked by the brutal slaying of a 13-year-old girl.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. Alan Winde to amend liquor act to curb Western Cape’s 'deadly relationship with ... South Africa
  5. Parliamentary officials back up story of lawyer accusing Bongani Bongo of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X