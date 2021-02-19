South Africa

Attorney in Ace Magashule’s office when he was premier now in dock too

19 February 2021 - 10:27
A police barrier at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for the asbestos corruption trial.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

The three people who have been added to the asbestos fraud and corruption case have been named.

They are Nozipho Molikoe, chief financial officer of the human settlements department in the Free State, Thabiso Makepe, who was chief engineer of the same same department, and Albertus Venter.

Venter is an attorney who was head of department in the office of  then Free State premier Ace Magashule. 

According to the updated indictment, Venter was alleged to have had intimate knowledge of the allegedly illegal activities in Magashule’s office but failed to report these to the police.

The three were seeking bail, all stating they could afford a maximum amount of R50,000. Their bail was granted in that amount.

Their co-accused are out on bail ranging from R50,000 to R500,000.

All but one of the accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday.

Nthimotse Mokhesi, who is known as accused one in the matter, was said to be too ill to come to court. A medical certificate was handed to the court, indicating he would be ill for some time.

The illness he suffers from was not mentioned.

TimesLIVE

