Attorney in Ace Magashule’s office when he was premier now in dock too

The three people who have been added to the asbestos fraud and corruption case have been named.

They are Nozipho Molikoe, chief financial officer of the human settlements department in the Free State, Thabiso Makepe, who was chief engineer of the same same department, and Albertus Venter.

Venter is an attorney who was head of department in the office of then Free State premier Ace Magashule.

According to the updated indictment, Venter was alleged to have had intimate knowledge of the allegedly illegal activities in Magashule’s office but failed to report these to the police.