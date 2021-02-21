COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 10,414 health care workers vaccinated since the start of the vaccine rollout in SA
SA recorded 81 Covid-19 related deaths, the total death toll now stands at 48,940.
February 21 2021 - 06:26
February 21 2021 - 06:22
Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country.
Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out several state government and emergency department accounts, drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world.
Hours before Australia began inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would embark on a wide-ranging communication campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned up for a shot.But a ban on health department spending to advertise on Facebook would remain in place until the dispute between the Big Tech company and Australia - over a new law to make Facebook pay for news content - was resolved.
"On my watch, until this issue is resolved, there will not be Facebook advertising," Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
February 21 2021 - 06:00
Israel starts reopening as number of Covid vaccines nears 50%
Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday in what it called the start of a return to routine enabled by a Covid-19 vaccination drive that has reached almost half the population.
While shops were open to all, access to leisure sites like gyms and theatres was limited to vaccinees or those who have recovered from the disease with presumed immunity, a so-called "Green Pass" status displayed on a special Health Ministry app.
Social distancing measures were still in force.
Dancing was barred at banquet halls, and synagogues, mosques or churches were required to halve their normal number of worshippers.
Coming exactly a year after Israel's first documented coronavirus case, Sunday's easing of curbs is part of a government plan to open the economy more widely next month, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is up for reelection.
Israel has administered at least one dose of the Pfizer Inc vaccine to more than 45% of its 9 million population, the Health Ministry says. The two-shot regimen has reduced Covid-19 infections by 95.8%, ministry data showed
