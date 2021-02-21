COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 10,414 health care workers vaccinated since the start of the vaccine rollout in SA

February 21 2021 - 06:22

Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country.

Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out several state government and emergency department accounts, drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world.

Hours before Australia began inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would embark on a wide-ranging communication campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned up for a shot.But a ban on health department spending to advertise on Facebook would remain in place until the dispute between the Big Tech company and Australia - over a new law to make Facebook pay for news content - was resolved.

"On my watch, until this issue is resolved, there will not be Facebook advertising," Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Reuters