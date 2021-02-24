These are Gauteng's worst performing schools

The Gauteng education department on Wednesday named the worst performing schools in the 2020 academic year as Kgothalang Secondary School in the West Rand and Eureka High School in Springs.

On the plus side, provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed satisfaction at how township schools had fared in the last academic year, with several recording 100% pass rates. These were Diepsloot Secondary No 2, Rusoord Secondary School, Marlboro Gardens Secondary School and Denver Secondary School.

Kgothalang holds the spot for the worst performing township school, while Eureka was named the worst performing suburban school.

On Kgothalang, the education department said: “Out of the 234 matriculants who wrote the exam, only 31% passed. They did not even have a single distinction and only 5% of these learners managed to get a bachelor pass.”

Speaking at a ceremony held in honour of the province’s top performers in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Lesufi committed to “adopting” the school to ensure that its performance improved this year.