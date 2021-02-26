Stellenbosch wildfire scorches mountains, fanned by strong winds

Firefighters were on Friday still battling to contain a major wildfire, fanned by hot and windy conditions, that has been burning in the mountains near Stellenbosch.

The Cape Winelands district municipality’s fire services along with CapeNature, the Overberg district municipality and the Fire Protection Association (FPA) are tackling the blaze, burning in inaccessible areas high in the mountains, in the back end of Banhoek and Jonkershoek valleys.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Friday that fire teams had worked throughout the night in a bid to contain the fire.

“Fresh teams replaced the overnight shift this morning and the work continues, particularly within the high-risk areas,” he said.