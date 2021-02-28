COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia receives AstraZeneca vials as it ramps up vaccination drive

February 28 2021 - 07:00

Australia receives AstraZeneca vials as it ramps up vaccination drive

Australia received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine on Sunday, more than doubling the amount of all vaccines shipped to the country so far and allowing the government to ramp up its COVID-19 immunisation drive.

Mass vaccinations for Australia's 25 million people began on Monday after the arrival of a first batch of more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine.

"We will now be able to scale up the vaccination rollout to our priority groups, including our most vulnerable Australians and to our frontline border and health workers," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

-REUTERS