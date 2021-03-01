South Africa

Gang members storm Jouberton police station

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
01 March 2021 - 19:36
A group of gang members stormed the Jouberton police station on Monday morning, accusing the police of conniving with one of the gangs in the area.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has condemned the storming of the Jouberton police station in Klerksdorp on Monday morning, allegedly by gang members.

It is alleged that the group, which accused the police of conniving with another one of the gangs, entered the community service centre at 10am and demanded to see the station commander.

An attempt was made to disarm a police officer of an R5 rifle which was in the community service centre, but members of the tactical response team intervened and successfully pushed the group out of the station.

Police said the motive for the incident was not yet known.

“However, it is suspected that the incident is related to setting alight of several houses and vehicles since Saturday 20 February 2021 to date, though only cases of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and arson were opened for investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Police said the situation was now calm and investigation into the attack was under way.

Kwena said acts of lawlessness and undermining the authority of the state will not be tolerated.

He said no matter how one was dissatisfied, complaints must always be raised in an acceptable manner and within the ambit of the law.

Kwena said police will not hesitate to track down those responsible.

TimesLIVE

