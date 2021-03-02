Bushiri claims two lawyers and a PI held unlawfully for eight hours

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri said he learnt on Monday that the Hawks had detained his attorney Terrance Baloyi and his legal adviser Alvin Khosa for eight hours.

Bushiri, who released a statement from the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, said the eight-hour “unlawful detention” included a private investigator he once hired to investigate extortion and blackmail acts against him.

“It’s shocking to note that after my instructing lawyers and the private investigator being unlawfully kept in custody like convicted criminals, the senior state advocate, who issued the alleged warrant of arrests, was nowhere to be seen ... Court officials were left with no option but to release my lawyers from custody under the banner of claiming that the police investigations are incomplete, yet we know they have been investigating since 2017, [and] worse, they proceeded to arrest,” he said in a statement.