eNCA journo, mask saga & the ANC protest - here's what SA has to say
eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger and the ANC topped the trends list on social media on Tuesday during an antiracism protest by the ruling party at the eNCA offices in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
Some social media users said they wanted Dentlinger held accountable for alleged racism, while others slammed the ruling party for its failure to root out racism in SA.
The parliamentary reporter has been at the receiving end of criticism since Friday after a video clip surfaced on social media where she was seen asking UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview, while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed without a mask.
eNCA apologised, saying the journalist did not act with malicious intent and that her actions were not racially motivated.
The ANC protesters, led by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, submitted a memorandum of demands to the broadcaster. These included that eNCA must commit to a transformation process by sending its journalists and managers on human rights training.
Here are some social media reactions:
If @eNCA had the guts to stand up to the blatant racism of one of its own and apologised instead of defending her, this picket would not have been necessary. #BlackLivesMatter #ANCsaysNoToRacism #NOtoRacism https://t.co/yTQQ9fZLju— Truly Blessed (@princecloete) March 2, 2021
The comedy show outside of @eNCA is a reminder of why we should have been kept in our homes under Level 4. A whole deputy ANC secretary general and an NEC member marching against Lindsay Deintlinger?— Caiphus Kgosana (@CaiphusK_11) March 2, 2021
Jassie has just show us again how great leader nd fighter she is confronting the whites on their backyard nd telling them they are racist #ANCsaysNoToRacism— Sabelo Magagula (@SabeloComputer) March 2, 2021
Protesting while you are in power is a sign of idiocy, do you know why you are in power? It's like SAPS going to CBDs to strike against drug dealers. Distraction from the real problem getting ready for elections #ANCsaysNoToRacism— Khutšo🇿🇦 (@KhutsoRebel) March 2, 2021
I think it's simple is eNCA doesn't see the need to fire Lindsay Dentlinger black people should just stop giving her interviews. pic.twitter.com/y4maBbZQOE— Siba! (@Siba_Mabhena) March 3, 2021
"Down with Racism"— Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) March 2, 2021
I thought ANC is a governing party
Clearly wasn't ANC ready to govern this country
How can governing party complain and protest against Racism https://t.co/vwOQlMBkIB
Yep ANC says no to racism. They don't react to racism, they don't confront racism, they don't respond to racism, they don't stop racism. https://t.co/ga4K28MKt2— #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@DrTshepo2) March 3, 2021