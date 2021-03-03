eNCA journo, mask saga & the ANC protest - here's what SA has to say

eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger and the ANC topped the trends list on social media on Tuesday during an antiracism protest by the ruling party at the eNCA offices in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Some social media users said they wanted Dentlinger held accountable for alleged racism, while others slammed the ruling party for its failure to root out racism in SA.

The parliamentary reporter has been at the receiving end of criticism since Friday after a video clip surfaced on social media where she was seen asking UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview, while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed without a mask.

eNCA apologised, saying the journalist did not act with malicious intent and that her actions were not racially motivated.

The ANC protesters, led by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, submitted a memorandum of demands to the broadcaster. These included that eNCA must commit to a transformation process by sending its journalists and managers on human rights training.

Here are some social media reactions: