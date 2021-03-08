Alleged Isis murder accused's family to sell Italian properties for legal fees

He also argued for a two-month adjournment, to properly consult with his clients and take instruction before pre-trial.

“We need to arrange access to them in order to consult. As you would know, Del Vecchio and Mussa are being detained at C-max in Kokstad and Patel at Westville prison.”

Senior state prosecutor Mahen Singh they had agreed on a date in May for pre-trial conference.

Judge Rashid Vahed adjourned the matter to May 10.

The trio have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of the Saunders' – an elderly, British-born Cape Town couple, in February 2018.

They also face charges of theft and counts relating to the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

They were arrested after the disappearance of the couple, who had been touring northern KwaZulu-Natal in search of rare plants and seeds.

Less than a week after the botanists went missing, the police pounced on Del Vecchio's hilltop camp in the foothills of the Endlovini area, in northern KZN.