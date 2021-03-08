South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Since Covid-19 reached SA, women have played a pivotal role': Ramaphosa

08 March 2021 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Masaka hospital in Kigali, Rwanda on March 5 2021.
A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Masaka hospital in Kigali, Rwanda on March 5 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo

March 08 2021 - 08:26

Pandemic shows how SA women can ‘organise, collaborate, lead and achieve’, Ramaphosa says

There will be “no meaningful progress” for SA women while they are relegated to “traditional professions, occupations or roles”.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter, published this week on International Women’s Day.

“There can be no meaningful progress for women if our society continues to relegate women to ‘traditional’ professions, occupations or roles, while it is mainly men who sit on decision-making structures.

March 08 2021 - 07:29

'Since Covid-19 reached SA, women have played a pivotal role in the country’s response': Ramaphosa

