COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Since Covid-19 reached SA, women have played a pivotal role': Ramaphosa

08 March 2021 - 07:43
Pandemic shows how SA women can ‘organise, collaborate, lead and achieve’, Ramaphosa says
There will be “no meaningful progress” for SA women while they are relegated to “traditional professions, occupations or roles”.
This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter, published this week on International Women’s Day.
“There can be no meaningful progress for women if our society continues to relegate women to ‘traditional’ professions, occupations or roles, while it is mainly men who sit on decision-making structures.
From The Desk of The President - Mon, 8 March 2021 https://t.co/5JYfnevnTc Today is International Women’s Day. For more than a century, this day has been celebrated across the world as part of the struggle to realise women’s rights pic.twitter.com/AJnCVXxRh9— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 8, 2021