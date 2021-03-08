COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Since Covid-19 reached SA, women have played a pivotal role': Ramaphosa

March 08 2021 - 08:26

Pandemic shows how SA women can ‘organise, collaborate, lead and achieve’, Ramaphosa says

There will be “no meaningful progress” for SA women while they are relegated to “traditional professions, occupations or roles”.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter, published this week on International Women’s Day.

“There can be no meaningful progress for women if our society continues to relegate women to ‘traditional’ professions, occupations or roles, while it is mainly men who sit on decision-making structures.