KZN mother arrested for severely ‘beating’ teen daughter with sjambok

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl is recovering in hospital after she was allegedly beaten by her mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after she allegedly beat her teenage daughter with a sjambok for defying an instruction not to attend school.

The provincial social development department said the alleged beating took place in Vryheid on Friday after the 17-year-old girl attended school instead of staying at home and adhering to the mother’s directive.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of grievous bodily harm is being investigated.

“It is alleged on March 5 at 4.30am, a 17-year-old was awakened by a known suspect who assaulted her with a sjambok. She sustained injuries all over the body.”

It is understood a neighbour alerted the police.

“A 36-year-old suspect was placed under arrest. She will appear before the Louwsburg magistrate's court today [Monday].”

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza described the alleged attack as “disgusting”.

“It is very disheartening to learn about this incident. Children are supposed to feel safe in the hands of their parents, but we have noticed some parents don’t show love for their children,” she said.

Khoza applauded the neighbour who called the police.

“We need more people like that neighbour, who will not allow children to be abused. Child abuse has become a major social problem and the protection of children’s rights needs us all. 

“We should not fold our arms when we see children being abused in our communities. Anyone who abuses a child should face the full might of the law. There should be no person involved in abuse of children who will escape the law,” she said.

The MEC said the department had programmes in place spearheaded by social workers to assist parents facing challenges in dealing with children.

A team of social workers has been dispatched to assess the teenager.

TimesLIVE

