Government accused of failing to prioritise students amid NSFAS shortfall

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement on Monday that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is facing a financial shortfall has resulted in questions from the public and students about what went wrong.

This means the scheme is unable to confirm eligibility for first-year students who applied for funding.

Addressing the media about funding decisions for new students in 2021, Nzimande said the country’s weak economy, budget cuts and Covid-19 are contributing factors to the shortfall.

Nzimande said the government is working on a solution and is treating the matter with extreme urgency. He said options will be presented to the cabinet for consideration on Wednesday.