'Why are we being nice to this government?' — SA demands justice for Mthokozisi Ntumba

“I am extending my deepest sadness and sympathies to the family of a fellow South African, Mthokozisi Ntumba, who passed away yesterday in Johannesburg during the protest of our children who were protesting for free education and funding they would like to get from [the] government.”

He also assured students the government “will not abandon them”.

“We will not abandon our students. We will fund their education because it is their right.

“They have a right to education and our government, as much as we are facing enormous difficulties and challenges, will continue to find solutions because funding education is an investment,” he said.

