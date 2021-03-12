'Why are we being nice to this government?' — SA demands justice for Mthokozisi Ntumba
Angry South Africans have taken to Twitter to demand justice for Mthokozisi Ntumba.
Ntumba died on Wednesday after he was hit by rubber bullets when police shot at protesting Wits students. He was not involved in the protests and was killed as he exited a doctor's room in Braamfontein.
TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident. It collected witness statements on Thursday and confiscated firearms for ballistic evidence.
Students were protesting against what they call financial exclusion and demanding registration for all.
President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned police violence and conveyed condolences to Ntumba's family. He was speaking in the National Traditional House of Leadership, where members were debating his recent state of the nation address.
“I am extending my deepest sadness and sympathies to the family of a fellow South African, Mthokozisi Ntumba, who passed away yesterday in Johannesburg during the protest of our children who were protesting for free education and funding they would like to get from [the] government.”
He also assured students the government “will not abandon them”.
“We will not abandon our students. We will fund their education because it is their right.
“They have a right to education and our government, as much as we are facing enormous difficulties and challenges, will continue to find solutions because funding education is an investment,” he said.
Here are some of the reactions:
#RIPmthokozisintumba#JusticeForMthokozisiNtumba— OTILLY✨🇿🇦 (@OTilly2) March 11, 2021
It's high time we do to this Government, what the Students did to Apartheid Government!!
The day we vote out this Government it would be too late....
Mthoko’s kids are gonna grow up without a father 😭😭😭 #JusticeForMthokozisiNtumba— ❤️ (@TheeAzanian) March 11, 2021
South African youth let's stop voting for ANC, we can't be fighting for the same thing every year and loosing our people in the process... When will we stop voting for these old greedy selfish grandparents..? #JusticeForMthokozisiNtumba— @shleigh❣️IG #Ashleigh Diala 😍 (@shleigh8) March 11, 2021
For me #MthokozisiNtumba being a recent masters graduate speaks to irony, not to worth. His life mattered. Black students’ lives matter. Poor students’ lives matter. Black Lives Matter.— Zamandlovu Ndlovu (@Ms_ZamaNdlovu) March 11, 2021
Sad reality on the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba is his kids will one day also have to protest for the very same funding that students were Protesting for. They now are fatherless and will be deprived funding like us today. #MthokozisiNtumba #NSFAS #witsprotest— Alexis Council (@Alexizcouncil) March 11, 2021