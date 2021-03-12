South Africa

'Why are we being nice to this government?' — SA demands justice for Mthokozisi Ntumba

12 March 2021 - 07:42
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks to the media at the family home of Mthokozisi Ntumba on March 11 2021, in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg. Ntumba died after being hit by rubber bullets when police shot at protesting Wits students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks to the media at the family home of Mthokozisi Ntumba on March 11 2021, in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg. Ntumba died after being hit by rubber bullets when police shot at protesting Wits students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Angry South Africans have taken to Twitter to demand justice for Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Ntumba died on Wednesday after he was hit by rubber bullets when police shot at protesting Wits students. He was not involved in the protests and was killed as he exited a doctor's room in Braamfontein.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident. It collected witness statements on Thursday and confiscated firearms for ballistic evidence.

Students were protesting against what they call financial exclusion and demanding registration for all.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned police violence and conveyed condolences to Ntumba's family. He was speaking in the National Traditional House of Leadership, where members were debating his recent state of the nation address.

Blade Nzimande gives update on decision taken on NSFAS

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande will on Thursday give an update on decisions made about the National Student Financial Aid ...
Politics
1 day ago

I am extending my deepest sadness and sympathies to the family of a fellow South African, Mthokozisi Ntumba, who passed away yesterday in Johannesburg during the protest of our children who were protesting for free education and funding they would like to get from [the] government.”

He also assured students the government “will not abandon them”.

“We will not abandon our students. We will fund their education because it is their right.

“They have a right to education and our government, as much as we are facing enormous difficulties and challenges, will continue to find solutions because funding education is an investment,” he said.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE

Contralesa blasts police over shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba in Joburg

"Mr President, I think the country wants to hear what is it this government is going to do," Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said on ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Police force during Wits protest was not warranted: Cyril Ramaphosa

"Mthokozisi Ntumba was an innocent bystander," President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Politics
22 hours ago

Blade Nzimande gives update on decision taken on NSFAS

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande will on Thursday give an update on decisions made about the National Student Financial Aid ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  4. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  5. ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema News

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X