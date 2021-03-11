Police force during Wits protest was not warranted: Cyril Ramaphosa

“I told him money needs to be found even though the additional [funding] is not in the budget.”

Ramaphosa said there was a good interaction between him and Nzimande. “Fortunately this matter was discussed by cabinet yesterday and the relevant decision was taken and an announcement will be made.

“We will not abandon our students. We will fund our students because they have a right to education. We will continue to find solutions because funding education is an investment. We are investing in the future of South Africans.”

Earlier, Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said: “We echo our concern about what happened yesterday in Gauteng where students were shot at and an innocent bystander lost his life.

“Mr President, I think the country wants to hear what is it this government is going to do. If our police have not gone to a workshop or training on how to manage a crowd, it is high time now, my leader, that something be done about it.”

